HS SOCCER: McAlester releases 2023 spring schedule

The Buffs and Lady Buffs are gearing up to kick it off once again.
McAlester soccer has officially started practicing this week, and released its full 2023 spring schedule on Thursday.
The Buffs and Lady Buffs will get things started with scrimmage action in February, attending events at Tahlequah and Hilldale. McAlester will open the regular season on March 2 at Skiatook.
McAlester will open its home slate at Hook Eales Stadium on March 7 as the Buffs and Lady Buffs host Ardmore. They'll then compete in tournament play at Wagoner March 9-10.
The Lady Buffs and Buffs will have three home matches the following weeks against the likes of Muskogee and district foes Durant and Shawnee, before rounding out the regular season with Senior Night festivities at home against Sapulpa on April 21.
Here is the complete 2023 McAlester soccer schedule. In most cases, junior varsity will play first. JV only matches are marked as such:
Feb. 16 at Tahlequah (scrimmage), 4 p.m.
Feb. 18 at Tahlequah Festival (girls), TBD
Feb. 18 at Hilldale Festival (boys), TBD
Feb. 21 vs. Atoka (scrimmage) (JV), 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 at Tahlequah Festival (boys), TBD
Feb. 25 at Hilldale Festival (girls), TBD
March 2 at Skiatook, 5 p.m.
March 3-4 at Coweta Tournament (JV), TBD
March 6 a Hilldale Tournament (JV boys), TBD
March 7 vs. Ardmore, 5:30 p.m.
March 9-10 at Wagoner Tournament, TBD
March 21 at Ada, 5:30 p.m.
March 23 vs. Wright Christian (JV), 5:30 p.m.
March 24 vs. Muskogee, 3:30 p.m.
March 28 at Glenpool, 3:30 p.m.
March 31 at Bishop Kelley, 3:30 p.m.
April 4 vs. Durant, 3:30 p.m.
April 7 at Memorial, 5 p.m.
April 10 at Wright Christian (JV), 5:30 p.m.
April 11 vs. Shawnee, 4 p.m.
April 14 at Del City, 3:30 p.m.
April 18 at Tulsa Edison, 3:30 p.m.
April 21 vs. Sapulpa (Senior Night), 6 p.m.
May 2 at Playoffs 1st Round
May 5 at State quarterfinals
May 9 at State semifinals
May 13 at State Championship
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mclaesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.