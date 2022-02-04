The Buffs and Lady Buffs are ready to kick things off once again.
McAlester soccer will be returning to action this spring, and have released the full varsity schedule for 2022.
Although the season officially begins in March, the Buffs and Lady Buffs will participate in preseason scrimmages throughout the month of February.
After a tandem scrimmage against Tahlequah on Feb. 17, the boys and girls will split to attend two different festivals — with the Lady Buffs heading to Tahlequah while the Buffs travel to Catoosa.
The season will officially open at him at Hook Eales Stadium on March 1 with Heavener coming to town. Next will come a string of road contests, including a tournament at Wagoner, before returning to McAlester to face off against Glenpool on March 22.
The chase to the postseason will begin with district play on March 29 with Bishop Kelley coming to McAlester. Later, Durant and Memorial will face off against the Buffs and Lady Buffs in back-to-back home games on April 5 and April 8, respectively.
The final home game of the season and Senior Night will be held on April 19 with a match against Tulsa Edison. And McAlester will wrap up the regular season on the road at Sapulpa on April 22, before beginning its playoff journey.
Here is the full 2022 McAlester varsity soccer schedule:
Feb. 17 vs. Tahlequah (scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 at Tahlequah Festival (girls scrimmage), TBA
Feb. 19 at Catoosa Festival (boys scrimmage), TBA
Feb. 26 at Tahlequah Festival (girls scrimmage), TBA
Feb. 26 at Catoosa Festival (boys scrimmage), TBA
March 1 vs. Heavener, 5 p.m.
March 3 at Ardmore, 5:30 p.m.
March 8 at Poteau, 6 p.m.
March 10-11 at Wagoner Tournament, TBA
March 22 vs. Glenpool, 6 p.m.
March 25 at Will Rogers (girls), 7 p.m.
March 29 vs. Bishop Kelley, 6 p.m.
April 1 at Rejoice Christian (boys), 7 p.m.
April 5 vs. Durant, 6 p.m.
April 8 vs. Tulsa Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
April 12 at Shawnee, 5:30 p.m.
April 15 vs. Del City, 6 p.m.
April 19 vs. Tulsa Edison (Senior Night), 6 p.m.
April 22 at Sapulpa, 6 p.m.
May 3 at Playoffs, first round
May 6 at Quarterfinals
May 10 at Semifinals
May 14 at State Championship
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
