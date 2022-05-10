HS SOCCER: McAlester players awarded postseason honors

The postseason accolades are rolling in for the Buffs.
McAlester boys soccer had multiple players receive All State and All District postseason awards for their efforts out on the pitch during the 2022 season, it was announced on Monday.
Senior Gage Sutmiller was named to the 2022 Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association Class 5A-East All State roster as a forward. In addition to being named to All State accolades, Sutmiller was also named as a member of the 5A-3 All-District team.
But he wasn’t the only Buff earning postseason honors, as four of his teammates joined the list.
Seniors Ben Johnson, Justin Perez, Jayden Fabry, and Kobe Clark were all four named to All-District honors, being listed as honorable mention awardees.
The Buffs finished with a record of six wins and nine losses on the season. The OSCA 5A All State game is scheduled to be played 8 p.m. June 10 at Bishop Kelley in Tulsa.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.