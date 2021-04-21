HS GOLF: McAlester preparing for postseason play

McAlester girls golf had to spend last season like everyone else — shut down and concerned about the future.
But now that they’ve returned to the course, coach Seth Burgess said it’s been a successful spring.
"It’s gone really well,” he said. "The weather’s been kind of back and forth on us throughout the season. But overall, we are incredibly blessed.”
Burgess pointed to the shutdown from last year and the experience it took away from his young squad. But now that they’ve been able to get back out and put in the work, the Lady Buffs are continuing to build and hone their games.
“Last season, we got one tournament underneath our belts when COVID hit,” Burgess said. “So we’re really fortunate with this season. Been really healthy, and had a lot of success and improvement throughout tournaments as we’ve gone through our schedule...So I’m really pleased.”
McAlester boasts the talents of its three varsity golfers — Aubrey House, Abigail Brown, and Addison French. Burgess said all three have been making great strides throughout the season.
House qualified for the state tournament her freshman year, and looks to hopefully return in her junior season. She has also had multiple placings this season, including a first place finish at Canadian and a second place finish at Bishop Kelley.
“So she’s done a really good job,” Burgess said. "She’s just steadily improved, she’s been really working hard trying to get that state tournament bid again and hopefully be a state champion.”
For Brown, Burgess said the young golfer has come a long way, especially considering how much she missed with the cancellation of last season.
“She’s shown a lot of improvement,” Burgess said. “By definition, she’s still kind of a freshman by experience. But she got a lot of really good strides out of the season so far, and she’s really had a lot of success building up to the regional tournament.”
He also talked about French, and her hard work at building her game in tournament play — something she had not had the opportunity to do before this season.
“She’s come along for the first time this year, as far as tournaments go,” he said. "She’s improving a lot as well.”
McAlester had the opportunity to preview this year’s state tournament course at Kingston on Tuesday, where Burgess said all three had a good day despite the adverse weather conditions — with House placing at sixth on the day.
Burgess said getting to see that course multiple times this season will work to McAlester’s advantage, especially as they prepare for the postseason.
“They’ve already played it once, and they’re playing it again now. They’re going to have (had) two opportunities to play it before the state tournament,” Burgess said. “It’s a really good thing. All three girls have done a really good job.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
