HS GOLF: Locals qualify for Class 2A regional play

These golfers are swinging into action.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association held its Class 2A golf qualifiers for both boys and girls over the past week, with multiple area golfers making the cut and advancing to regionals.
On the girls side, four of the six advancing golfers came from local schools. Canadian’s Mollie Westfall, Tammanie Anzlovar, and Sierra Anzlovar all qualified to advance to regional play, while Crowder’s Kelsea Motley also qualified.
Class 2A girls golf regionals were set for Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian.
On the boys side, multiple golfers advanced to the playoff rounds. Savanna’s Duegray Soles advanced with a score of 101, while Crowder’s boys team — consisting of Taylor Keener, Jayden Meaux, James Long, Braxton Thomposn, and Avery Wiliams — advanced as the No. 3 team in 2A with a combined score of 388.
Boys golf regionals are set for next Monday at Arrowhead Golf Course.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
