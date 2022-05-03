HS GOLF: Buffs punch ticket to state tournament

The Buffs are heading back to state.
McAlester traveled to Lawton and the Lawton Country Club for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A boys golf regional on Monday, with the Buffs earning a spot the top tournament.
The regional was a one day, 36-hole event, meaning the Buffs had to play the course twice on the day. McAlester recorded rounds of 365 and 362 for a total of 727 as a team to finish sixth and secure themselves a spot at the state tournament next week.
Zane Owens led the way for the Buffs, shooting a team-best 88 and 83 in 36 holes. Shawn Perkins followed closely by finishing with an 89 and 84, followed by Landen Ragan with an 89 and 93, and Hayden Graham with a 99 and 102 on the day.
Duncan took the top spot with scores of 299 and 300 for a 599, followed by Altus with 306 and 309 for a 615, Bishop McGuinness with 308 and 312 for a 620, Carl Albert with 326 and 330 for a 656, followed by Noble with 332 and 335 for a 667, and McAlester rounding out the qualifiers from the west.
This is the first trip to state for the McAlester boys golf team since 2019. The OSSAA Class 5A Boys State Golf Tournament will take place May 9-10 at Duncan Golf and Tennis Club in Duncan.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
