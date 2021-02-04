HS FOOTBALL: Wilburton's Gockel signs to play college football

Christian Gockel is set to play at the next level.
The Wilburton senior signed his letter of intent to play college football during a signing ceremony at Wilburton High School for National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Gockel has been an impact multi-sport athlete for the Diggers, but will be making the full transition to football as he signed on to play wide receiver for Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla.
Wilburton coach Jeff Marshall said he was excited for Gockel, and that he can’t wait to see what he does at the next level.
“I’m just really proud,” Marshall said. “I think SNU got a steal, and I think they’re going to be very happy with what they got.”
For Gockel, it was a thrilling moment to be able to officially sign, and was grateful to SNU for the opportunity.
“It feels great to be able to go play at the next level,” he said. “I wasn’t just highly recruited, but I appreciate a Division II school coming for me.”
Gockel hit many milestones in his senior season, including setting single-game records of receiving yards and touchdowns. He encouraged the next generation of young athletes to go out and enjoy playing sports in high school, but admitted that there’s hard work involved.
“Everyone should do it. It’s a great time,” Gockel said. “It takes a lot of dedication, though.”
Standing just off to the side was Gockel’s mother, Jodie, who got to sit proudly next to her son as he took the next big step in his athletic and academic career. When asked what it was like to share the moment with her, he didn’t hesitate to show her some love.
“It was great,” he smiled back at his beaming mother.
But who was actually more nervous for his signing day?
“Probably her,” he laughed.
In the end, Gockel is proud of what he and his teammates were able to accomplish during his time as a Wilburton Digger. While there were challenges to overcome, he can happily say that the rewards have been plentiful as well.
“Just work hard. It’ll pay off, no matter what,” Gockel said. “Just as long as you stay dedicated.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
