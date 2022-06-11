The Diggers have a new face leading the charge.
Wilburton Public Schools has named Troy Bullard as the newest head coach of the Diggers football team, and Bullard said he’s been honored with the opportunity.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I just told them a while ago, what I was excited about is they’re all eager to learn, and we’re teaching."
Bullard takes over for Jeff Marshall, who is transitioning into an administrative role at Wilburton. Marshall had a record of 24-35 in his tenure as head coach with a playoff appearance.
A 1987 graduate of Wilburton High School, Bullard has a 16 year career of coaching. He said he has coached at different schools in Oklahoma and Texas, taking a hiatus before returning to the coaching world.
Bullard returned to his hometown in 2021 after coaching at Midway. But he is already very familiar with the current Diggers, having recently served as the defensive coordinator last season.
"To fit our kids, we’re going to have kind of change what we do a little bit. We graduated Grayson (Mathis) and graduated some good receivers,” he said. “So we’re going to have to kind of change the dynamics of what we’re doing a little bit.”
Bullard praised Marshall for his dedication to Wilburton, and wants to build upon that into his own tenure. He said there won’t be too much a difference of coaching style and that it’ll still be Digger football.
“We’re going to have to become run-oriented because our quarterbacks are young. But my style of coaching’s not that much different than what we’ve had,” he said. “We’re going to have eleven men to the football, and I like a balanced defense.”
The Diggers have already been hard at work this summer and during spring ball. Bullard said he’s excited about the possibilities of the future, and is proud to be finding them in the same place where his roots are firmly planted.
“I love Wilburton,” he said. “I think we just have great opportunities here to do great things."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
