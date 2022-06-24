HS FOOTBALL: Wilburton readies for 2022 schedule

The Diggers are ready to get back to business.
Wilburton will enter a new era with new faces as it embarks on its 2022 schedule this fall.
The Diggers will open up the season on zero week with an Aug. 26 tilt against Gore at Wilburton. Next, it'll be the Battle of Gowen Mountain against Hartshorne the following week, with the Diggers playing host.
After a bye week, Wilburton will begin district play with a three-game road stretch against Panama, Antlers, and Hugo. But the Diggers will then return home on Oct. 7 for the Wilburton homecoming game against Eufaula.
The Diggers will have another home game the following week against Valliant, before hitting the road for back-to-back contests against Heavener and Idabel. Wilburton will return home for the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4 with Senior Night festivities and a game against Spiro.
Here is the complete 2022 Wilburton football schedule:
Aug. 19 vs. Savanna (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Gore, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 BYE
Sept. 16 at Panama, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Hugo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Eufaula (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Valliant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Heavener, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Spiro (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.