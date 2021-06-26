HS FOOTBALL: Wilburton prepares for 2021 football schedule

Wilburton is ready to get back to business.
The Diggers are coming off a hard-fought 4-6 season, and will be taking to the field with fresh fervor as they eye up their 2021 football schedule.
After an early scrimmage, Wilburton will get a head start on its season as it opens on zero week with a road matchup at Pocola. The Diggers will then spend the next three games in enemy territory as they take on Keys, Roland, Antlers, and Idabel heading into October.
Wilburton will return home on Oct. 8 as the Diggers play host to Hugo, starting off a three-game home stand also featuring Eufaula and ending with one of the oldest continuous high school rivalries in Oklahoma — the Battle of Gowan Mountain against Hartshorne on Oct. 22.
After a week back out on the road, the Diggers will return home for senior night festivities and round out the regular season against Valliant on Nov. 5.
Here is the complete 2021 Wilburton football schedule with kickoff times:
Aug. 20 vs. Panama/Muldrow (Scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Pocola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 at Keys, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Roland, 7 p.m
Sept. 24 at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Hugo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Valiant, 7 p.m.
