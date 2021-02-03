Two McAlester Buffaloes were recently named as some of the best in the state after being named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State team.
Gavin Johnson and Quentin Thomas were both named as members of the OCA East All-State team. The Buff seniors helped lead their team to a 10-3 record and a state semifinal appearance in their final campaigns.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of the young men and how they’ve battled to get to be the players they are today.
“They’re hard workers, they do a great job, and I’m very proud of them,” Mazey said.
Johnson said he was excited about the opportunities that he’s been presented with throughout his career, including his recent signing to play college football for Pitt State University.
He said being able to take in those moments with friends and family have been precious to him.
“It’s great to have everybody here and celebrating. It’s a good time,” Johnson said.
He also shared a little parting advice for young players that are seeing the example he and his teammates are now setting for them.
“Work hard. That will prevail over everything else,” Johnson said. “It’s true. Just hard work, and putting the hours in, will always get you were you want to be.”
Thomas echoed the excitement of his fellow all state member as he recalled hearing the news for the first time.
“(It was) through the roof,” Thomas said. “Me and my family were almost partying up after that. We were so excited to hear that.”
Thomas has also signed to play college football as he will become an NEO Norsemen in the fall. So to have these accolades come in has him appreciative of all the hard work he has had to put in.
“This has been a goal of mine to become an all-stater, and it’s actually happened,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful for it.”
