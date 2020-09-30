HS FOOTBALL: Tulsa Public Schools outlines football game day COVID guidance

Fans traveling to Tulsa to cheer on the McAlester football team as they take on East Central on Friday will be met with required game day COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Per guidance from Tulsa Public Schools to all of its districts, special football guidance will be in effect for Friday night’s game between the Buffs and the Cardinals for both fans and personnel at the stadium, as well as the scheduled games at TPS schools Edison on Oct. 23 and Rogers on Nov. 6.
Masks will be required for all participants, coaches, workers, campus police, officials, patrons entering a TPS facility in accordance with the City of Tulsa’s mask ordinance. They will also be required in any area outside of the playing field.
All participants, coaches, and officials may remove their masks when they reach the playing field.
All stadium facilities will have no more than 50% capacity, and fans are asked to follow social distancing procedures and sit in designated seating areas. Some seating areas may be marked off, and TPS asks that fans avoid seating in those areas to help prevent community spread of the virus.
All ticket takers, sellers, and concession stand workers will be wearing gloves and masks, and only pre-packaged food will be available for purchase.
Cost to enter will be $7 for adults, and $4 for students and seniors. Children aged six and younger are allowed free admittance when accompanied by an adult. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
