Signed, sealed, and delivered by fax.
Three McAlester football players signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate football during a signing ceremony at McAlester High School on Wednesday.
Dustin Wall, Quentin Thomas, and Gavin Johnson all signed their official letters to play football at the next level alongside family and friends during a socially distant ceremony, and coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of how all the hard work is paying off for his Buffaloes.
"I just think this means that we're doing things right, and that we're doing things to put the kids in winnable situations where they can be successful," Mazey said. "Our coaches, and coach (Brady) May — he's our recruiting coordinator — I think we all do a good job of exposing the kids out there, especially on Twitter.
"It's just a great culmination of their careers. Now the hardest thing is to go there and stay," he added. "If they can flip their mindset, and battle for that first year, I see great things on the horizon for these young men."
Wall will be traveling to Wichita, Kansas, to play for Friends University. He said he loved the program, and is excited to become a part of the Falcon family.
“I’m excited, it’s a big day,” said Wall, who was also celebrating his 18th birthday. “They just impressed me with the coaching staff, and I got to sit with a couple football players at lunch and talk to them, and that was a big difference maker…I just felt like it fit for me right as a player."
Thomas will be moving to Miami, Okla., to play for the Northeastern Oklahoma Norseman. A two-year program, Thomas said it’s going to be a great opportunity for him to continue to grow and prepare to move to a larger four-year school after graduation.
“I’m very excited. I signed my first letter of intent,” Thomas grinned. “The program reminds me a lot of the program we have here at McAlester. I just felt like it’s where I needed to be."
Johnson will be joining the Pittsburg State University program next season in Pittsburg, Kansas. He gave a shoutout to wide receivers coach Daniel McKinney, and said he was thrilled for the opportunity to play for the Gorillas.
“I’m definitely really fortunate to be able to sign…It feels good, like a culmination of everything,” Johnson said. “They have really nice facilities, the coaches were really kind to me. They scratched a lot of the boxes for me."
All three young men were grateful to have the opportunity to have their signing ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. And Mazey said he thinks all three Buffs have chosen great programs that will help them advance further both in athletics and education.
"I'm just very proud of them," Mazey said. "Signing day is like Christmas to these young men. You try to prepare them to switch that mindset into more of a business thought process instead of high school. Because it'll never be the same."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
