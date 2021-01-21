Three McAlester Buffaloes received more postseason accolades for their efforts on the gridiron.
Seniors Gavin Johnson, Quentin Thomas, and Dustin Wall all were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association 5A All Star by Class list, the program announced on Wednesday.
Johnson, Thomas, and Wall are no strangers to postseason awards, as all three have also been named to 5A-3 All District honors, as well as members of the 2020 McAlester News-Captial All-Area Football First Team.
Johnson finished the 2020 season leading the Buffaloes in receiving yards, nabbing over 1,000 yards on 41 catches with four touchdowns. He since committed to Pitt State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, where he will continue his career for the Gorillas.
Thomas remained a staple of the McAlester line, providing much needed space and protection all season long. He recently announced his commitment to play college football for Northeastern Oklahoma College in Miami, Okla.
Wall was a defensive force at linebacker for the Buffs, recording 131 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and two sacks. While Wall has yet to announce a commitment, he has received interest and offers from Lyon College, Texas Wesleyan, and Friends University.
The trio helped the Buffs to a 10-3 record, including an OSSAA Class 5A state semifinal playoff appearance.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.