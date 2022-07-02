HS FOOTBALL: Teams looking back on first half of summer

While activities are paused, coaches and players have an opportunity to hit the rewind button.
The summer mandatory dead period is underway, but area coaches have been proud of the work their teams have been putting in.
McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said during the first week that the Buffs had hit the ground running, and found their footing early.
“Those first days are always tough, because you’re trying to get back into the swing of things,” Mazey said. “But the kids show up, do what we ask them to do, and work hard.”
But the Buffs haven’t been the only ones hard at it on the football field and in the weight room. All teams across the area have been putting in many hours as they work to build their strength ahead of the season.
Teams like Hartshorne begin their days with the sunrise, starting summer pride workouts at 6 a.m. And not only is it a chance for the returning players to get back into season shape, but it’s an opportunity for the new incoming class to prove their mettle and earn a varsity spot.
On the other side of Gowen Mountain, Wilburton is ushering in a lot of new names and talent. But Digger coach Troy Bullard said the summer pride workouts have been an opportunity for every student-athlete to improve each day.
He gave the example of their spring ball period, and the transformation over just more than a week’s time.
“In spring practice, I feel like from day one to day eight, we were better,” he said. “We were better, our kids responded to what we wanted, they’ve had good retention to what we’ve taught, and they’re excited.”
And sometimes, the fiery passion to have intense sessions even on the hottest of days has been fueled just as much by the players themselves. Savanna coach Rick Cherry said one of the reasons things have gone so well for his team this summer is because of the Bulldogs’ eagerness to return to the field.
“They kids have been real receptive to it. Part of the reason I’ve done it is because they’ve talked me into it themselves,” Cherry said. “We’ve had good turnouts with our summer pride, and kids are doing what they need to do to get bigger, stronger, and faster.”
For now, the official workouts, training, and instruction will cease — giving teams a chance to cool down, reset, and look forward to the even harder work ahead. Because on the other side, they know it means the season is right around the corner.
"It’ll be here before we know it,” Mazey said.
