It’s all about getting better and gaining experience.
With the spring football period coming to a close, multiple teams from across Oklahoma descended upon Hook Eales Stadium in McAlester to participate in a team camp and gain reps as they prepare for the 2021 season.
Teams from Madill, Blackwell, Pocola, Idabel, Coalgate, Wilburton, and Panama came to McAlester as they participated in drills and spent the majority of the day grinding to get better with each and every snap.
McAlester coach and head instructor of the camp Forrest Mazey had talked about the importance of spring football, specifically getting the younger and newer players a chance to get used to playing football at the high school level.
“You look at their faces, and it’s having to gain the thought process of how we move over here in comparison to other sports,” he said. “It’s just a little bit different.”
Mazey said the speed and intensity of the game is much faster, but they hope that by continuing to get reps and learn in real-time, they’ll build a strong foundation as they move throughout the offseason.
“The intensity of things is a little different than what they’re used to,” he said.
Teams will have a limited window between spring ball and summer workouts, as the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has certain rules in place regarding offseason practices.
There will be a mandatory dead period from June 26-July 4, where no organized instruction may take place. After that, teams will begin their summer pride workouts, with limited practices to begin August 9, and full practices to resume on August 13.
