HS FOOTBALL: Six Quinton players awarded postseason honors

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff file photoQuinton's Tyson Sustaire joins five of his teammates being named to postseason football honors for their efforts during the 2020 season.

For all their efforts during the 2020 football season, multiple Quinton players were named to postseason awards.

Six players for the green and white were named to the Class B-5 All-District Team. Blaize Bray, Clint Barnes, Gavin Glenn, Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, and Eli Blankenship were all awarded at their various positions as they helped their eight-man football program reach new heights.

Quinton more than exceeded expectations as they powered out to an 8-5 overall record — including winning the school's first playoff game in more than two decades and advancing to the third round of the Class B State Football Playoffs.

“It’s something we’ve talked about since I got here,” coach Kenny Hokit told the News-Capital after the win in November. “Our goal has been to get a playoff win and to reach that goal is exciting.”

The small town school also earned a 4-1 record in district play, with the lone loss coming from the eventual state champion Dewar Dragons. 

Here is the list of Quinton players earning postseason honors:

QB: Eli Blankenship, Freshman

RB: Tyson Sustaire, Sophomore

WR: Blaize Bray, Senior

C: Clint Barnes, Senior

LB: Caden Williams, Sophomore

ST/P: Gavin Glenn, Junior

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

