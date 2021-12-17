HS FOOTBALL: Savanna's Hoffman named as all-district linebacker

This Bulldog is going out on top.
Savanna’s Ty Hoffman was named as the Linebacker of the Year in the District A-7 All-District honors for his efforts during the 2021 season.
The Bulldog senior recorded more than 90 tackles, leading the way for the Bulldog defense this season. In a previous interview with the McAlester News-Capital, Hoffman revealed one of the top reasons he enjoys playing football.
“I like hitting people,” he said.
Earning all-district honors was actually one of a few preseason goals of Hoffman’s, and he checked every single one of those boxes by the end of the season.
“I’d like to get all-district...and then lead the team in tackles on defense,” he said.
The Bulldogs finished the season at 2-8, with wins over Canadian and Allen. Hoffman has talked about how much he enjoys getting to take the field each and every night, and the things he will miss after graduation.
“Sitting in the locker room with all the guys getting ready, and then running out onto the field,” Hoffman said. “Fans going wild…there’s just no other feeling like it.”
A multisport athlete, Hoffman will get one more season of high school basketball and baseball before he graduates. But as he's looked back on growing up through sports, he's marveled at all the time that has passed and memories that he has made.
"Looking at it, it's kind of crazy how fast it all went," he said.
