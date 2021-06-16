HS FOOTBALL: Savanna sets 2021 football schedule

The Bulldogs are getting back to the grind.
Savanna is returning with a new look — in the form of new uniforms — and the same gritty attitude as it eyes the competition in its 2021 football schedule.
The Bulldogs will open the season on the road Sept. 3 against Warner, and will host their first game of the season at home against Pittsburg County foe Canadian on Sept. 10.
Savanna will begin district play at home on Sept. 24 with a tilt against Stroud, before hitting the road at the turn of the new month to take on Konawa.
After a two-game road stint later in the season, the Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season with back-to-back games at home against Allen on Oct. 29 and Wowoka on Nov. 5.
Here is the complete 2021 Savanna football schedule with kickoff times:
Sept. 3 at Warner, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Canadian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Stroud, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Konawa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Mounds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Okemah, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Allen, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.