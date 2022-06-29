HS FOOTBALL: Savanna prepping for 2022 football schedule

The Bulldogs are getting back to business.
Savanna will be returning to the field this fall to face off against opponents lined up in the 2022 football schedule.
The Bulldogs will open their season on the road against Warner, and will follow that with a trip to fellow Pittsburg County foe Canadian the next week.
District play for Savanna will begin on Sept. 23 as the Bulldogs play host to district newcomer Hartshorne. The Bulldogs will stay at home the following week to host Mounds on Sept. 30.
October means yet another road trip for the Bulldogs with back-to-back tilts against Liberty and Wewoka. They'll next return once again to Savanna to face off against Allen.
The Bulldogs will then battle against Konawa on Oct. 28 before rounding out the regular season against Stroud on Nov. 4.
Here is the complete Savanna football schedule for 2022:
Sept. 2 at Warner, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 Antlers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Mounds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Allen, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 Konawa, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 Stroud, 7 p.m.
