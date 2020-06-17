HS FOOTBALL: Savanna gets new matchups in 2020 football scheudle

The Savanna Bulldogs will be taking on new opponents and a new district as they’ve unveiled their 2020 football schedule.
The Dawgs will open the season against Warner on Sept. 4. The home contest will also be a special occasion, as Savanna has also named it Alumni Night so that Bulldogs from throughout the years can return to their roots.
A Week 2 showdown with newly-added 11-man Canadian will take place on Sept. 11, followed by a matchup against 2A foe Antlers on the road.
The Bulldogs will return home on Oct. 2 to take on Konawa, and will also be hosting Homecoming festivities on that night as well. After facing off at Mounds the following week, Savanna will have back-to-back games at home, culminating in the Senior Night game against Liberty on Oct. 23.
Here is the complete 2020 Savanna football schedule:
Sept. 4 vs. Warner (Alumni Night), 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Antlers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Stroud, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Konawa (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Okemah, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Liberty (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Allen, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
