HS FOOTBALL: Quinton readies 2021 football schedule

Football is coming back to the Q.
Quinton is coming off an 8-4 season and its first playoff win in two decades — and will be looking to build upon that foundation as it sets its sights on the 2021 football schedule.
After a pair of scrimmages, the green and white will begin its season at home with a pair of games against Cave Springs and Gans. Quinton will next hit the road for a four-game road trip to multiple locations such as Arkoma, Caddo, and Webbers Falls.
Quinton will return home on October 14 to host Wetumka. After one final quick road trip, the team will host the final two games in Quinton against Weleetka and Dewar to round out the regular season.
Here is the complete 2021 Quinton football schedule with kickoff times:
Aug. 20 vs. TBA (srimmage), TBA
Aug. 27 at Strother (scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Gans, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Arkoma, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Keota, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Caddo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Wetumka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Porum, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 vs. Weleetka, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Dewar, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
