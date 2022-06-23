HS FOOTBALL: Quinton prepares for season with 2022 schedule release

The green and white are ready to head back onto the field.
After its second-straight playoff berth last season, Quinton is busy at work this summer preparing for its upcoming slate with a full 2022 football schedule.
Quinton will spend its first two weeks out on the road against Wetumka and Keota before opening up its first home game on Sept. 15 against Cave Springs.
After another road trip the following week, the green and white return home to face Strother on Sept. 30 before Quinton’s homecoming game against Midway on Oct. 7.
Senior Night festivities are scheduled for the Oct. 21 matchup against Dewar, and Quinton will finish out the regular season on the road the next two weeks at Porum and Webbers Falls.
Here is the complete 2022 Quinton football schedule:
Sept. 2 at Wetumka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Keota, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Weleetka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Strother, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Midway (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Caddo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Dewar (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 at Porum, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.