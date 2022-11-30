HS FOOTBALL: Quinton players named to all-district honors

The results are in.
Multiple Quinton players were named to postseason honors for their efforts during the 2022 season.
Ten players were named to District B-5 All-District honors. Eli Blankenship was named as the Offensive Player of the Year, while Ka'Maree Gragg, Tyson Sustaire, Caden Williams, Trenton Patterson, and Ryland Owens were all named to the First Team All District.
Additionally, Malachi Herring, J.J. McClary, Brett Barnes, and Collin Sustaire were all honored as Second Team All District members.
Four Quinton players were also named to the 8-man All Star honors, with Williams named a team member, and Tyson Sustaire, Patterson, and Owens all being named as alternates.
Quinton finished the season with a record of 9-3, and an Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State playoffs second round appearance.
Here is the complete list of Quinton players and their postseason honors:
QB: Eli Blankenship, B-5 Offensive Player of the Year
DL: Ka'Maree Gragg, First Team All-District
DE: Tyson Sustaire, First Team All-District, 8-Man alternate
LB: Caden Williams, First Team All-District, 8-Man All Star
WR: Trenton Patterson, First Team All-District, 8-Man alternate
OL: Ryland Owens, First Team All-District, 8-Man alternate
WR: Malachi Herring, Second Team All-District
DL: J.J. McClary, Second Team All-District
DE: Brett Barnes, Second Team All-District
OL: Collin Sustaire, Second Team All-District
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
