HS FOOTBALL: OSSAA sets football playoff matchups

The Road to Richison is set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the official brackets for the 2021 postseason, with two local schools learning of their paths as they set out on a quest for the gold ball.
The top-ranked team in Class 5A McAlester Buffaloes (10-0) earned their first district championship since 2016 and first undefeated regular season since 2011. As such, they will get to host their first round playoff game against Sapulpa (6-4).
Meanwhile in Class B, Quinton (4-6) will hit the road in the opening round of the postseason, traveling to take on Summit Christian (9-1).
All tickets for the OSSAA football playoffs will be available for purchase online only from OSSAA.com. Prices are $7 for non-championship rounds and $10 for the state championship — additional processing fees will be added after purchase.
Additionally, in honor of the Veteran’s Day holiday, all active duty, retired, reserve, or national guard veterans will gain free admission for themselves plus one guest to all OSSAA playoff football contests on Nov. 12.
Those persons just need to show a valid military identification card or driver’s license proving military status to be granted access into the games.
The OSSAA football postseason is set to begin Nov. 12, with the Class 5A state title game scheduled for Dec. 3-4 at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, and the Class B state championship scheduled for Dec. 10-11 at a site to be determined.
Here is the game times and locations for local teams in the OSSAA playoffs:
CLASS 5A
Sapulpa at McAlester, Friday 7 p.m.
Winner will face winner between Guthrie and Noble on Nov. 19.
CLASS B
Quinton at Summit Christian, Friday 7:30 p.m.
Winner will face winner between Regent Prep and Covington-Douglas on Nov. 19.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
