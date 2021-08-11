HS FOOTBALL: OSSAA approves new districts for 2022 and 2023 seasons

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoMcAlester joined with many schools around the area as they learned of their new football districts and classifications for the 2022 and 2023 season.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association set and approved new classifications and football districts for the 2022 and 2023 football seasons on Wednesday.

After the approval of the newest ADM numbers, OSSAA board members outlined which schools would move classification and set new districts based on those moves — approving of the new districts with a unanimous 12-0 vote.

In Class 5A, McAlester remains in District 5A-3, but saw a reshuffling of opponents. They will be joined by faces old and new alike, such as Sapulpa, Del City, and Glenpool. Shawnee and Tulsa Will Rogers — who are currently in the district — will move to 5A-2 and 5A-4, respectively.

In Class 2A, Wilburton remains in District 2A-6. With the new realignment, they'll face off against fellow southeast Oklahoma teams such as Eufaula, Antlers, and Spiro, and will also see the return of Heavener to the district.

On the other side of Gowen Mountain, Hartshorne will make the move to Class A beginning in 2022. The Miners will be joining fellow local Savanna as they both move into District A-6 alongside Stroud, Liberty, Mounds, Konawa, Wewoka, and Allen.

Canadian will face off against the competition of District A-8 with the likes of Central High, Porter, Haskell, Gore, Panama, Pocola, and Talihina.

And finally in Class B, Quinton will take part in District B-5 against Caddo, Dewar, Midway, Porum, and Webbers Falls.

Here is a complete list of all new districts and classifications for area teams:

CLASS 5A

5A-3

Sapulpa

McAlester

Durant

Coweta

Del City

Tulsa Memorial

Tulsa East Central

Glenpool

CLASS 2A

2A-6

Antlers

Eufaula

Heavener

Hugo

Idabel

Spiro

Valliant

Wilburton

CLASS A

A-6

Stroud

Savanna

Liberty

Mounds

Konawa

Wewoka

Allen

Hartshorne

A-8

Central High

Porter-Consolidated

Haskell

Gore

Panama

Pocola

Canadian

Talihina

CLASS B

B-5

Caddo

Dewar

Midway

Porum

Quinton

Webbers Falls

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you