HS FOOTBALL: OSSAA approves new districts for 2022 and 2023 seasons

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association set and approved new classifications and football districts for the 2022 and 2023 football seasons on Wednesday.
After the approval of the newest ADM numbers, OSSAA board members outlined which schools would move classification and set new districts based on those moves — approving of the new districts with a unanimous 12-0 vote.
In Class 5A, McAlester remains in District 5A-3, but saw a reshuffling of opponents. They will be joined by faces old and new alike, such as Sapulpa, Del City, and Glenpool. Shawnee and Tulsa Will Rogers — who are currently in the district — will move to 5A-2 and 5A-4, respectively.
In Class 2A, Wilburton remains in District 2A-6. With the new realignment, they'll face off against fellow southeast Oklahoma teams such as Eufaula, Antlers, and Spiro, and will also see the return of Heavener to the district.
On the other side of Gowen Mountain, Hartshorne will make the move to Class A beginning in 2022. The Miners will be joining fellow local Savanna as they both move into District A-6 alongside Stroud, Liberty, Mounds, Konawa, Wewoka, and Allen.
Canadian will face off against the competition of District A-8 with the likes of Central High, Porter, Haskell, Gore, Panama, Pocola, and Talihina.
And finally in Class B, Quinton will take part in District B-5 against Caddo, Dewar, Midway, Porum, and Webbers Falls.
Here is a complete list of all new districts and classifications for area teams:
CLASS 5A
5A-3
Sapulpa
McAlester
Durant
Coweta
Del City
Tulsa Memorial
Tulsa East Central
Glenpool
CLASS 2A
2A-6
Antlers
Eufaula
Heavener
Hugo
Idabel
Spiro
Valliant
Wilburton
CLASS A
A-6
Stroud
Savanna
Liberty
Mounds
Konawa
Wewoka
Allen
Hartshorne
A-8
Central High
Porter-Consolidated
Haskell
Gore
Panama
Pocola
Canadian
Talihina
CLASS B
B-5
Caddo
Dewar
Midway
Porum
Quinton
Webbers Falls
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.