HS FOOTBALL: No. 10 McAlester hosts No. 2 Bishop Kelley in district opener

When the lights come on Friday night, the McAlester Buffaloes will be on the biggest stage yet of the 2020 season.
The No. 10 ranked Buffs (3-0) will open up district play at home with a highly-anticipated matchup against No. 2 Bishop Kelley. McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said his team is looking forward to the game, and are eager to make an early statement.
“The kids are on edge getting to Friday,” Mazey said. “We’re just trying to get prepped and ready to roll.”
Although the Buffs use every game to learn and get better, Mazey said it isn’t lost on them of the impact the results of the game can produce.
“It’s getting them to live for moments like this,” Mazey said. “Not many get to play in games of this magnitude this early in the year."
McAlester is coming off a 21-13 win on the road in Tahlequah on Sept. 18. Mazey said the game was a good test of the Buffs’ ability to stay calm in stressful situate
“I think it was a big game for us to stay the course and not panic,” Mazey said. “They’ve seen it, they’ve been in games that go back and forth…so being in those games, I think it’ll help us on down the road.”
The Buffs are being led by offensive powerhouse Erik McCarty, with 57 carries for 746 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as quarterback Trent Boatright, who has completed 26-of-41 passes for 386 yards and a score so far in the 2020 season.
They’ll be pitting themselves against the Comets (3-0), who were bested by McAlester 35-19 in 2019.
Leading the way for the Comets is Owen Heinecke, who had 215 rushing yards and a score during the 35-21 win over Bishop McGuinness on Sept. 11. Heinecke also contributes on defense as the starting safety for the Comets, recording 10 tackles in the win.
Collin Morrison is another difference maker for the Comets, with the Army football commit operating at defensive tackle and tight end.
“They run the football well, they throw the football well. They’re very smart, and athletic,” Mazey said. “They’re a well-coached football team, and they do a good job.”
Mazey said Friday’s game is the next step toward the Buffs goal of making a run at the district title and the playoffs, and has the potential to be a buzz-worthy game that could make waves in high school football.
“I feel like we’re a pretty good team, and I feel like they’re a really good team,” Mazey said. “It’s exciting to see where we match up with a team that people think are No. 2.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcaleternews.com.
