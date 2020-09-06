HS FOOTBALL: MPS to presell 350 additional tickets to annual POTAC game

McAlester Public Schools is expanding its fan attendance for home football games, beginning with the home rivalry battle with Ada on Sept. 11.
MPS Athletic Director John Homer said after evaluating how many fans attended the home opener on Aug. 28, they have decided to presell a limited number of tickets to the public.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9th, 350 tickets will be available for presale on a first-come, first-served basis from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bob Brumley Gymnasium. Cost of admission at all McAlester events is $5.
Homer said these tickets will be in addition to those that will be sold to family members with game day passes, and that those with those passes need not to buy these tickets and will still be able to purchase theirs at the gate on game nights.
“We want them used,” Homer said of the game day passes. “But this gives a chance for more people to attend the game.”
The new attendance numbers comes after MPS evaluated capacity at Hook Eales Stadium and attendance at the last home game. Even with the added 350 seats, capacity at the stadium will still only be around 50%.
Fans are still required to wear masks and socially distance in family units when possible at all McAlester athletic events.
Homer said anyone with questions can contact the athletics office at 918-423-8128.
