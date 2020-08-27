HS FOOTBALL: Morris cancels Sept. 11 game vs. Hartshorne

Hartshorne's football team will get an unscheduled bye week after its game against Morris was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Jason Lindley, superintendent at Hartshorne Public Schools, said that it would be unlikely that the school would replace the game with another opponent because Morris was a non-district game.
“We’ll probably have the week off and just try to get ready for district play,” Lindley said.
The Miners were originally scheduled to play at Morris on Sept. 11 — but that game was canceled after a Morris player tested positive for COVID-19, leading to coaches and players having to quarantine for two weeks.
The school addressed the situation in a statement on its website.
“I regret to inform you that a member of our varsity football team has tested positive for COVID,” Morris superintendent Dr. Chris Karch wrote. “Our football student athletes will have to do distance learning during this time. … Scrimmages scheduled for this Friday night have been cancelled as well as games scheduled on September 4th and 11th.”
Lindley said situations like this one are going to be more than likely commonplace during all of high school athletics this school year.
With the new OSSAA cancellation rules in place this season, schools have more flexibility when it comes to postponing or scratching games.
“We think that’s probably going to be the case with a lot of different sports this year,” Lindley said. “If we lose a game…unless it has to be made up, we’re probably not going to be able to get that made up.”
Hartshorne has seen two students test positive for COVID-19, but the district’s protocol in place uses contact tracing to help quarantine possible infections and help prevent further spread.
Lindley said that in the case the Miners have a student-athlete test positive, there are steps the school could take similar to Morris.
“It goes back to your protocol, and that’s why it’s important that we all work with our health departments. The health department is the one that’s going to make that determination,” Lindley said. “They looked through and said ‘well, these two probably need to go home, but the rest of your team is okay to play.’ “
Lindley said the school also gives parents the option to let their child sit out if they don’t feel comfortable allowing them to play, but no one has exercised that option. He feels that with the district’s plan and coordination with the health department, the Miners are taking the safest path to move forward.
“If we’re going to use the health department to determine when someone goes home or when someone can come back to work, then we’re probably going to need to let them determine when it’s safe to let them play or not,” Lindley said. “If the health department determines that it’s safe for the rest of the team to compete, then we’ll go and compete."
Editor Adrian O’Hanlon III contributed to this report.
