The Hartshorne Miners will be back in action on the gridiron as they gear up for the 2020 football season with the release of the full schedule.
After hitting the road for a pair of scrimmages, the Miners will open the season at home with a matchup against Spiro on Sept. 4. After a short road trip to Morris the following week, they’ll return home for a Sept. 18 tilt against Talihina.
Hartshorne will then open up district play on the road against Eufaula on Sept. 25, before returning to Butler-Jennings Field to face off against Valliant.
After a two-game road trip to take on Atoka and new district foe Idabel, the Miners will look to defend last year’s soggy win as they host heated rival Wilburton for the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain on Oct. 23. They’ll finish out the regular season with Senior Night Festivities during a Nov. 6 tilt against Hugo.
Here is the complete 2020 football schedule for Hartshorne:
Aug. 21 at Heavener (Scrimmage)
Aug. 28 at Checotah (Scrimmage)
Sept. 4 vs. Spiro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Morris, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Talihina, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Valliant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Idabel, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Atoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 vs. Wilburton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Antlers, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Hugo, 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
