HS FOOTBALL: McAlester's McCarty rushed into record books

With the lights on and the crowds roaring, that’s when Erik McCarty said he can feel the butterflies.
But once he steps onto the field and tucks the ball into the crook of his arm, they all seem to go away.
“I still remember the Broken Bow game…I was nervous before the (Bishop) McGuinness game. I was nervous before all of them,” McCarty said. “After that first play and them butterflies go away, it’s just time to play ball…The ball is kicked and you go play football, you know?"
The running back took off and never looked back as he raced into the McAlester record books in the 2020 season.
He scored 32 touchdowns during his campaign, breaking the previous record of 31 from Kevin Brown that has stood since 1994.
McCarty also twice scored five touchdowns in a single game — including a dramatic come-from-behind victory in the state quarterfinals against El Reno.
“I think I was still in McAlester that first half,” McCarty joked. "That was a special game. I think that showed us a lot...I know we were down, but we had a lot of unanswered points, and it just goes to show you that you go until the final whistle is blown."
McCarty also rushed for 1,966 yards, finishing at second all-time for a McAlester back — Jarome Smith’s 2013 record of 2,025 yards is the only performance above him. He even placed himself in the top six in yards in a single game, with a 227-yard performance at Shawnee.
And all of that was just in his sophomore season.
“I think I did good, but I’m not satisfied,” McCarty said. “There’s a lot of improving to do, especially on defense. I need to improve on that. I’m not done yet…everybody can improve, it doesn’t matter how good you are."
Of course, McCarty credits his offensive line for stepping up and providing him with the spacing he needed to make those big plays and churn up those yards.
“They did a great job this year. And I know they don’t get a lot of attention for it,” McCarty said. “I take a big part of going to my o-line and appreciate them after every touchdown."
A competitor at heart, McCarty said he still isn’t satisfied. After losing in the state semifinals in the last seconds when he said the team thought they had the game in-hand, the sting of what happened that night has only fueled the fire for when McCarty and the Buffs return to the gridiron next season.
“I mean, it was there; we had it. It was in our hands and we just let it slip out,” McCarty said. “We know our potential now. We know that we should have been playing for a state championship, and I think that we know what we can do. Now we just got to go do it."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.