McAlester will travel a lot during football district play next season.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association approved new football districts for the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Wednesday, with McAlester and many other schools set to put in plenty of windshield time as they complete district play.
McAlester's district — which will not change for the upcoming 2021 season — includes Sapulpa, Del City, Coweta, Glenpool, Durant, Tulsa Memorial and Tulsa East Central. The average distance McAlester will have to travel is nearly 91 miles, while the majority of Tulsa area schools were lumped together in 5A-4.
Coach Forrest Mazey said although the approved district includes more travel time than a proposed plan at a previous meeting, it won't change McAlester's goal of taking home the most coveted prize in high school sports.
“At the end of the day, you’re trying to get ready for the playoffs,” he said.
Mazey said the work to put those districts together happened well before the vote, and that multiple coaches had different opinions on what proposal they should send to the OSSAA.
“We had a nice, lengthy conversation in our Zoom meeting between the coaches,” Mazey said.
Coaches from around the state met virtually to draw out plans for new districts, and then voted to decide which plan they wanted to submit to the OSSAA.
One of the biggest changes is the move in classification between some 5A and 6A schools. That presented a new challenge for the coaches to think about geographically when setting up the new districts.
“Shawnee goes west and Del City goes east…then Tahlequah moved up and Grove dropped down,” Mazey said. “So really, the lines weren’t too far crazy.”
In those meetings with fellow Class 5A coaches, Mazey said he came prepared with ideas and reasons why he felt certain designations would be the most beneficial.
“Everybody wanted to split the top four in their proposals. My proposal was the top four fluctuate too much, you’d need to do the top eight and really balance the power. When I drew it up, I asked the Tulsa (schools) ‘what do you guys need, because I know you guys play each other?’” Mazey said. “Then I balanced the top eight and I included Del City and Sapulpa in that."
For the eastern districts of 5A-3 and 5A-4, Mazey said that meant factoring in teams such as McAlester, Collinsville, Bishop Kelley, Coweta, Pryor, and Claremore.
He said geographic location and distance between schools also played a factor in formulating a proposal. He wanted to evenly distribute the powerhouse schools as well as travel for all involved.
"The only outliers you’re talking about will be Del City and Grove being east and west. Durant is always going to be Durant, they’ll always be in this (5A-3) district," he said. "Everybody said 'well, why Sapulpa north and Pryor south?' And I said because it's only a 20 mile difference for Del City to drive to Pryor down 412."
But in the end, coaches voted to send another suggested plan to the OSSAA which was approved on Wednesday.
The average distance from McAlester to each school is nearly 91 miles, with the farthest trek being 125 miles from McAlester to Del City. The two nearest schools to the Buffs will be Durant and Glenpool — both being approximately 75 miles away each. The next closest are Sapulpa just over 84 miles away and Coweta at just under 87 miles, with the two Tulsa schools each being more than 90 miles away.
But the majority of the Tulsa area schools were lumped together in 5A-4. Claremore, Bishop Kelley, Collinsville, Grove, Edison Prep, Pryor, Nathan Hale, and Will Rogers will compete against each other — with the longest drive being from Tulsa to Grove at just more than 90 miles.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalester.com.
