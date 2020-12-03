It’s not an opportunity a team gets often — and the Buffs aren’t taking that lightly.
McAlester (10-2) is gearing up to face off against Bishop McGuinness (9-2) in the Class 5A state semifinals on Friday. It’s the first trip to the semifinal round for McAlester since 2014, and coach Forrest Mazey said his team understands it has a precious opportunity.
“Anytime you’re playing in December, you’re playing for something special,” Mazey said. “The kids know what they want, they know what their goals are, and that they’re still attainable.”
The Buffs are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind 43-41 overtime victory at El Reno, and have been consistently battling teams all season long.
“We always tell them ‘don’t quit’ or this and that…and you wait for that ‘A-ha!’ moment,” Mazey said. “Obviously, you have to have things go right. But it doesn’t go without executions. The kids still have to execute plays.
“It’s hard to explain and hard to fathom, but it sure worked out,” he added.
Now, the Buffs are focused on the Irish, who advanced to the semifinal round for the fifth time in six years after a 39-12 win over Coweta on Nov. 27.
The two teams last faced off in the 2015 state quarterfinals, where McGuinness took a 41-40 win.
“They’re just a team that’s been there, done that, and they do everything right. It’s just going to be one of those teams that we have to play well against...We want to get to that level, where going to the championship is normal for us,” Mazey said. “But to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. All it takes is one. At some point, to win a championship, you’ve got to beat someone you’re not supposed to beat. So we welcome the challenge.”
The Irish are led by dual-threat quarterback Luke Tarman, who had 221 rushing yards and 110 passing yards in last week's win. He also surpassed 2,000 rushing yards this season.
Mazey said he’s a lot to try to contain, and that the Buffs defense will need to be on their toes.
“Anytime a kid can run like him and throw like him, it’s impressive. It makes it a double-edged sword,” Mazey said. “It’s just one of them things that we’ve got to play good, sound football, read our keys, and do what got us here.”
McAlester has consistently strengthened its offense with a plethora of tools at every position.
Mazey said it’s made things increasingly tougher on opposing defenses, and they have a renewed energy after last week’s quarterfinals win.
“Us being able to open it up a little bit this last game makes us look a little different,” Mazey said. “To me, if you’re going against us and go ‘oh, they threw for 300, and rushed for dang near 300, what do we do?’"
Mazey said this season has been a whirlwind, but one that has evolved into something spectacular.
He said it’s been good for not only the players and the team, but the entire town of McAlester. And they want to see it continue for one more game.
“As we go further and get a little closer, it’s like ‘man, this is something else,’” Mazey said. “It’s almost like a season of what dreams are made of, if we can keep it rolling.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bishop McGuinness in Oklahoma City. Fan capacity is very limited and tickets are sold out, and masks are required.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.