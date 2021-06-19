HS FOOTBALL: McAlester sets 2021 football schedule

The Buffs will be getting back to business.
McAlester has its 2021 season set with the release of the full football schedule for the upcoming season.
The Buffs are coming off a 10-3 season, where they advance through to the state semifinals. But now McAlester will be gearing up for a new season filled with new challenges.
McAlester will open on the road against Broken Bow in a zero week matchup, before taking to Hook Eales Stadium for the first time against Sallisaw on Sept. 3.
The Buffs are also set to continue the annual POTAC matchup against Ada after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, with McAlester traveling into rival territory for the much-anticipated game on Sept. 10.
District play will begin on the road in Tulsa against Bishop Kelley on Sept. 24, with the regular season set to wrap up at home as the Buffs host Tulsa Rogers on Nov. 5.
Here is the complete 2021 McAlester football schedule with kickoff times:
Aug. 20 vs. Wagoner (scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Broken Bow, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Sallisaw, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Ada, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 BYE
Sept. 24 at Bishop Kelley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. East Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Durant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Coweta, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 vs. Edison, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Shawnee, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 vs. Tulsa Rogers, 7 p.m.
