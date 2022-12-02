HS FOOTBALL: McAlester seniors reflect on high school careers

It's been quite a journey for the McAlester senior class.
The group of Buffaloes have been making impacts on the field from their first season and building toward somethings special. Now, they'll be playing in the final game of their high school careers on Saturday when McAlester faces Carl Albert in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Championship game.
"I can't even describe how (fast) high school's gone. It's insane," Erik McCarty said. "This is the final drive. It's the big high school that everybody gets you ready for when you're little — it's finally coming to an end."
McAlester's senior class since 2019 recorded a 40-11 record — which is tied for sixth for the best four-year stretch in program history.
That also includes a 10-3 playoff record, four consecutive playoff appearances ending no sooner than the quarterfinal round, and back-to-back title game appearances for the first time in school history.
McAlester seniors also put their individual names in the record books.
McCarty owns the record for the most career rushing touchdowns at 88, second-most career rushing yards at 4,627, and the most rushing touchdowns in a season with 2021's total of 38.
Blaze Baugh completed the fifth-best rushing performance in school history with last week's 258 yards and three scores.
Chaz Bradley's eight interceptions is believed to be among one of the best defensive performances in school history.
But at the end of the day, it's about coming together as a team and accomplishing something special for their community.
Lineman Connor Fields said he can feel the energy every time he steps onto the field.
"It's just something about the feeling of the game," Fields said. "It's just the feeling that you get when you run out of the tunnel, just that burst of (the fans) are here to watch you win."
McAlester, like any team, faced adversity — but lineman Kasen Whitley said the Buffs found strength in those moments.
"When things get rough, you've got to keep your head high," Whitley said. "I got told that a long time ago, and ever since, it's stuck with me. You've just got to push through everything, event when it's as hard as it gets. It's the only way you can fight through, honestly."
Being a Buffalo has meant the world to these seniors, and getting to do it with the game they love has made all the difference in their young lives as they've grown from kids into young men.
"I love football with all my heart," Garrett Shumway said. "I couldn't imagine doing something else."
And though they'll be donning the black and gold for one final time on Saturday, the impact that it's left will stay with them for the rest of their lives.
"Just being around my team, making new friends around you and bonds that just won't break. And just that feeling that they have your back," Dakota Moton said. "It was a ride. It really is."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
