HS FOOTBALL: McAlester returns to football with scrimmage

The Buffs are back.
McAlester will see its first live football action of 2021 as it plays Wagoner in its first and only scrimmage on Friday at home before the kickoff of the fall season.
Coach Forrest Mazey and the Buffs are looking forward to getting back to another year of football — especially after the roller coaster of a ride that was the 2020 season.
“We had a great successful year,” Mazey said. “(But) it was one of the most stressful years I’ve ever been a part of.”
McAlester is coming off an 11-3 season that resulted in a state semifinal appearance. But that is only just the beginning, and the campaign for a title run in 2021 begins on Friday as the Buffs take on Wagoner in scrimmage action.
The Bulldogs return as the defending Class 4A state champions after defeating Clinton 42-13 last season — the program’s fifth gold ball under coach Dale Condict.
Wagoner boasted one of its best defenses last season, forcing nearly 40 turnovers and allowed less than six points per game. But this year, the Bulldogs will only be returning two starters from its 2020 championship team.
McAlester returns the majority of its offense from last season that gathered more than 5,000 yards and 74 touchdowns.
“I think what our team did last year was great for the community in the time that it needed to be,” Mazey said. “You’re feeling down, and COVID’s getting the best of us. And we’ve got something moving forward in a positive light. I think that was a great deal for the community and the school.”
Freshmen will take the field at 5 p.m. on Friday, with the junior varsity to follow at 6 p.m. and the varsity squad at 7 p.m. Mazey said the format will be timed, spending approximately 10 minutes on offense before switching to defense. The teams will then repeat the process for an approximate time of 40 total minutes.
"We're just going to try to get as many reps as we can in that time frame," he said.
This will be only scrimmage for the Buffs as McAlester will be among the schools participating in zero week games — forgoing a second scrimmage and freeing up a bye week mid-season just before district play.
Mazey said he likes to have that extra time to prepare for the gauntlet that is District 5A-3, and that even though it’ll be an off weak, the Buffs will still stay busy.
“I like it. I like the way it fits out. I think a lot of times if you’re not prepping for a game, or even a scrimmage, kids get bored,” Mazey said. “When you’ve got your system in place like we do, I don’t think we’re too far behind. You just have to move at a little faster pace.”
But no matter whether is preparing for a game or a scrimmage, McAlester will approach each week with the same mentality as the prepare to forge a path toward a state championship.
“Just take it one week at a time and be 1-0,” Mazey said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.