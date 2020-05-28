HS FOOTBALL: McAlester releases 2020 football schedule

McAlester released its complete schedule for the upcoming fall 2020 football season.
The Buffs are coming off a 6-5 season, where it earned a second-place district finish and second-round playoff appearance in 2019. McAlester is now set to begin the new season a little earlier by playing on zero week, where they’ll face off in a home contest against Broken Bow.
After taking to the road at Sallisaw, McAlester will return to Hook Eales Stadium as they host the annual POTAC rivalry game against Ada, who have dropped down to Class 4A. The Buffs will be looking to payback the rival Cougars after last year's 42-26 loss.
Due to playing on zero week, McAlester will have a bye during the week of Sept. 18. The Buffs will next open up district play with a homecoming tilt versus Bishop Kelley before a two-game road trip to Tulsa East Central and Durant.
The final home game and Senior Night is slated for Oct. 30, with a matchup against Shawnee before completing the season on the road at Tulsa Rogers the following week.
Here is the complete schedule, barring any changes stemming from COVID-19:
Aug. 28 vs. Broken Bow, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Sallisaw, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Ada, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 BYE WEEK
Sept. 25 vs. Bishop Kelley (Homecoming), 7 p.m.*
Oct. 2 at East Central (Tulsa), 7 p.m.*
Oct. 9 at Durant, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 15 vs. Coweta (Thurs.), 7 p.m.*
Oct. 23 at Tulsa Edison, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 30 vs. Shawnee (Senior Night), 7 p.m.*
Nov. 6 at Tulsa Rogers, 7 p.m.*
*— denotes district game
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.