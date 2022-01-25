These Buffs are earning more postseason awards.
McAlester seniors Trent Boatright, Killian Barnes, and Chase Faber were all named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Class 5A All Star by Class roster for their efforts during the 2021 season.
Faber also raked in another honor, being named to the OCA All State East team.
The trio contributed to the Buffs going a program-best 13-1 on the season as they were named the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Runner-Up.
Boatright led the McAlester offense at quarterback, averaging 132.6 yards per game for a total of 1,856 yards on 133 completed passes with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also rushed for 204 yards and five scores on the season.
Boatright has received multiple college football offers, including from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and McPherson College.
Barnes was a two-way player for the Buffs, contributing on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he caught 30 passes for 457 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, Barnes recorded 31 tackles, including three tackles for loss, nabbed three interceptions, and batted down three passes.
Barnes has also received multiple college football offers, including from Culver Stockton College, Graceland University, and McPherson College.
Faber was a defensive standout for the Buffs, leading the team with 144 total tackles — including 17 tackles for a loss — to average more than 10 tackles a game in the 2021 season. He also led the team in sacks with five, nabbed an interception, batted down three passes, and caused two fumbles.
Faber received multiple college offers from many different schools, and officially committed to the University of Central Oklahoma on Jan. 16.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.