HS FOOTBALL: McAlester football rakes in District 5A-3 honors

McAlester football earned more accolades as multiple players were named to District 5A-3 superlative and all-district honors, as voted on by district coaches.
As a team, the Buffaloes amassed an 11-3 overall record in 2022 on the way to being named the Class 5A State runners-up.
On the offensive side of the ball, Erik McCarty was named as a Co-District Player of the Year alongside Coweta’s Na’Kylan Starks. McCarty had 929 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the way to becoming McAlester’s all-time career rushing touchdown leader this season.
Blaze Baugh was Co-Running Back of the Year with Glenpool’s Brayden Nelson. Baugh recorded 713 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2022, including a 258 yard performance in the semifinals — the fifth-best rushing game in McAlester history.
Kasen Whitley was named as a Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year with Del City’s Rayvon Swindal. Whitely and his fellow lineman helped pave the way for more than 5,500 yards of offense this season for an average of 369 yards per game.
Defensively, Garrett Shumway was named as a Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year alongside Sapulpa’s Cameran Mackey. Shumway totaled up 78 tackles including 12 tackles for loss and five sacks this season.
Chaz Bradley was named as the Cornerback of the Year, with his team-high eight interceptions believed to be among the top in McAlester history.
Reed Marcum rounded out the superlatives for McAlester, being named as one oft he Hardship MVPs of the district. The award is given to players that have been injured but still make lasting impacts on their teams.
In addition to the superlatives, multiple Buffaloes were named to the all-district teams as well.
McCarty, Shumway, Baugh, Bradley, Caden Lesnau, Ethan Watkins, Will Spears, Sean Woods, Zach Rogers, Malachi Wrice, Owen Russell and Jayden Shumway were all named to First Team All-District honors.
Dakota Moton, Fyfer Mitchell, Eli Chatman, Carter Lance, Jaxon Lauerman, Brayden Bumphus, Dustin Jacobsen, and Conner Fields were all named to Second Team All-District honors, while Trenton Greer, Caleb Judkins, and Lance Stone were named as honorable mentions.
Here is the full list of McAlester recipients named to District 5A-3 superlatives and awards:
Erik McCarty, Co-Player of the Year
Blaze Baugh, Co-Running Back of the Year
Kasen Whitley, Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year
Garrett Shumway, Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year
Chaz Bradley, Cornerback of the Year
Reed Marcum, Hardship MVP
FIRST TEAM
Erik McCarty
Garrett Shumway
Blaze Baugh
Chaz Bradley
Caden Lesnau
Ethan Watkins
Will Spears
Sean Woods
Zach Rogers
Malachi Wrice
Owen Russell
Jayden Shumway
SECOND TEAM
Dakota Moton
Fyfer Mitchell
Eli Chatman
Carter Lance
Jaxon Lauerman
Brayden Bumphus
Dustin Jacobsen
Conner Fields
HONORABLE MENTION
Trenton Greer
Caleb Judkins
Lance Stone
