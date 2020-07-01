HS FOOTBALL: McAlester football powering forward in summer workouts

With the latter half of the summer beginning, McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey said he was happy with the work his players have put in so far and how committed the entire team was as a whole.
"Attendance was really up. We had about 95% attendance, maybe up to 97% when you really crunch the numbers,” Mazey said. "It’s been going really good. We haven’t put it to them too hard where they’re not getting better, but we’ve also been pushing them to get to that next level.”
Mazey and the Buffs have been reunited since June 1 as they began the opening phases of McAlester’s athletics reopening plan.
Since activities have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mazey said it’s been great for both the coaches and the players to return to something a little more familiar.
"It’s challenging and good to have the kids back. It’s good for them to get away and get back to a norm,” Mazey said. "I think they were eager to get back to normal.”
While the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has voted to eliminate the summer dead period for 2020, the Buffs are still taking the holiday week off.
Mazey said it’ll allow players to spend time with their families and take a deserved break after all their hard work. As for his own plans, Mazey said he’ll spend time with his kids shooting fireworks and watch film in his downtime.
But after the holiday, he and the Buffs are going to get right back to work.
Mazey said he’s scheduled a skills camp in the next month, and it’ll be time to get the team working on a new level.
"Hopefully we'll have a skills camp in July. It hasn’t been just straight summer pride, we’ve had a little football activity,” Mazey said. "But we hope to have a camp July 9.”
He said the reason he has been hopeful about activities during the time of coronavirus is because of how well McAlester’s plan has been working, as all of the protocols in place have helped keep student athletes safe while still allowing them to work on their skill sets.
Mazey said he knows coronavirus isn’t going away overnight, and he believes that continuing these safety measures provide a positive path forward.
"I think we’ve got to find a happy medium where there is a normal and a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
And as the Buffs continue to work this summer, Mazey said he and his team have a hunger to get the season started in August. Despite the unknown of possible coronavirus impacts, he believes the program and school are taking the proper steps.
“(We’re) super excited. We obviously want to get the season,” Mazey said. "If you have questions, feel free to call the football office. But we’re obviously going to do what’s best for our kids.”
