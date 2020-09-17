The Buffs are heading back out on the road in the latest test of the 2020 season.
McAlester (2-0) will be once again heading into enemy territory, this time for a Friday night tilt with Tahlequah at Doc Wadley Stadium on the campus of Northeastern State University.
Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said he wants to have his team build on each and every game, and will be tested once again this week against Tahlequah.
“We’re just trying to fix any mistakes from last week, and make sure we’re prepared for Tahlequah’s schemes and anything they do,” he said.
The Tigers (1-1) are coming off a 22-10 loss against 4A-No. 1 Wagoner, and will be looking to rebound against the Buffs. Mazey said they are a team that traditionally always puts up a fight against any opponent.
“They expect success,” Mazey said of the Tigers. “And they’re playing at home, so you’re playing in a situation where the cards are in their favor. We have to come out and execute the game plan to the fullest."
The Tigers are led by junior quarterback Tyler Joice, who has completed 23 of 36 passes for 203 yards with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. He’ll have top targets Kobey Baker and Tanner Christian, who have combined with 16 receptions for 137 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Tigers will be led by Qua’shon Leathers, who’s recorded 12 tackles on the season. He’s assisted by linebackers Brett Bowlin and Shawn Thornton, with a combined 21 stops, and Angel Quezada, who has recorded eight tackles and two sacks so far this season.
For McAlester, Erik McCarty has been a spark plug on offense, recording 315 yards on 30 carries with five touchdowns. He’s complimented by Dakota Moton, who’s grounded out 142 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown.
Quarterback Trent Boatright has also found a rhythm, completing 15-of-29 passes for 205 yards and a score, while the receiving corps is being led by Gavin Johnson, who has nabbed six catches for 148 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Buffs have forced five turnovers and a blocked extra point, with linebacker Chase Faber wrapping up 35 tackles to lead the team.
Mazey said the matchup is an interesting one based on talent and the accumulation of coaches on the sidelines. He complimented Tigers coach Brad Gilbert, and said he looks forward to the game on Friday.
“They’re coached very well, and I think we’re coached very well, and I think their kids do what they’re coached to do, and so do ours,” Mazey said. “(We’re) eerily similar teams."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
