HS FOOTBALL: McAlester finishes strong at 7v7 tournament

McAlester got back to a little football in the July heat with some determination.
The Buffs took to live competition last week as the Buffs participated in the VYPE 7on7 Showcase Tournament in Owasso.
The Buffs battled against the likes of many different schools across the state in the Gold Bracket, and coach Forrest Mazey said he was happy with the way his team competed against the stout competition.
“We went 8-3, and we lost in the Final Five,” Mazey said. “Beat Jenks, beat Bishop McGuinness, beat Lincoln Christian…lost to Cashion right there at the end. We were so tired, we were gassed. But I was pleased with where we finished.”
Mazey said the grueling hard-and-fast nature of the tournament meant there was a lot of action in a short amount of time. And with a top five finish at the end, he said the Buffs competed to the end.
“Everybody’s tired at that point. I thought we competed well,” he said. “I think at the end of the day, Bixby and Owasso would have played for it regardless of anyone else. But I thought we competed well and were just as good as anybody else there.”
And McAlester used the action to gain precious live football reps, as Mazey said that’s some of the best experience a team can get. And after complications halted some of the planned seven-on-seven action before, he was excited to see how his players responded.
“For us, it was just the reps we needed, throwing the football against competition,” Mazey said. “For as little seven-on-seven we got here with weather delays or other teams not being able to come, being able to get 11 games in that short amount of time and making us grit out a bit, it was good.”
“We’re going to have to be able to throw the football a little bit when people pack the box on us,” he added as an example. “So I thought it was really good for us.”
As the Buffs finish out their summer pride schedule, they’ll get a week of senior-led activities that will wrap things up on July 21. Then they’ll get some well-earned rest before starting official practices on Aug. 9.
And while that may seem distant, Mazey said it’ll be here before they know it, and then it’s crunch time.
“We’ve got a week and a half of summer pride left for the kids, and then it’s go time,” Mazey said. “We give them about two weeks off, and then it’s ‘let’s kickstart it and let’s go.”
