HS FOOTBALL: McAlester fans face attendance protocols at Tahlequah

McAlester fans traveling to support their team Friday at Tahlequah will be met with game day safety protocols set forth by Tahlequah Public Schools.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Doc Wadley Stadium on the campus of Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. TPS issued game day guidance to help keep patrons safe while enjoying high school football during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a release from the school ahead of its first home game on Sept. 4, TPS announced the move via a letter from Tigers’ Athletic director Matt Cloud.
“Things may seem a little different this year,” Cloud wrote. “It is my hope that Friday night seems as close to normal as we have had in some time.”
Game day health and safety guidelines include facial coverings for fans and social distancing when possible in the bleachers. Tahlequah will not be limiting fan attendance.
The sidelines will be limited to essential personnel, and cleaning and sanitation protocols will be in effect.
Cost of admission to Friday’s contest will be $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors older than 60.
McAlester added the Tahlequah contest after its Sept. 4 scheduled game was canceled due to Sallisaw Public Schools announcing an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Buffs are coming off a 34-13 win Saturday at Shawnee — which was a replacement game for the previously scheduled Friday contest with rival Ada.
State health department officials recommended Ada not play the game and quarantine players after a player on its previous opponent, Ardmore, tested positive for COVID-19.
Shawnee is a District 5A-3 opponent for McAlester, but the Sept. 12 contest did not count toward either team's district standings.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
