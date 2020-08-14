HS FOOTBALL: McAlester excited for opportunity to play

Whistles and shouting of plays echoed throughout Hook Eales Stadium to mark the first week of football practice — but the scene wasn’t exactly like normal.
Coaches and players on the sidelines wore masks, while those not running through drills were also socially distanced around the gridiron. McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey said although they had to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, players and coaches are excited to get back to football.
“All the kids did good. They know what to expect,” Mazey said. “The young kids are coming along. That’s the thing for the younger kids — the learning curve and acclimation — and for the older kids, it's just battling through the weird times.”
The novel coronavirus pandemic created a lot of questions when it came to playing athletics. But since the Buffs have been back on the field for the first week of practice, they’ve developed a new routine to allow them to safely return to the sport they love.
In addition to the masks and social distancing, temperature checks and health screenings are required before entry, while players are also dressing out in shifts. All team meetings are held outside on the field, leaving plenty of room to spread out to help prevent possible infection.
Mazey said all of these actions are simple measures that can help make a big impact in the name of player safety while still allowing them the chance to have a season.
“As long as we can try to keep them in and out of the locker room — staying in there around each other as briefly as possible — and keeping the protocol as good as we can keep it for them, especially indoors, then I think it gives us the best opportunity to play,” Mazey said.
That’s the focus for the Buffs coaching staff, as they want to do what they can to help keep players safe while also giving them the chance to have a season and be successful. Mazey said the spring shutdown affected players in so many different ways, and the returning to the field has helped them both physically and mentally.
“Overall, I think the kids are just glad to be out here and glad to have an opportunity to compete for McAlester,” Mazey said.
And with a plethora of returning talent, coupled with an eager younger class, the Buffs will have a lot of options to run through on both sides of the ball. And while that may seem burdensome and hectic, the Buffs see it as a major advantage.
“Right now, I think that’s great for us because of depth,” Mazey said. “Anytime you can go into a season with depth and the possibility of one to two, or maybe even three guys, playing a position, I just think it’s great for us.”
Football is a team sport, and takes everyone doing their part to succeed. And if the Buffs continue to build and work on themselves, then Mazey said the combination of depth, hard work, and talent will be the recipe for McAlester to accomplish big things this fall.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to be successful,” he said. “If something happens — injuries or anything unforeseeable — then you got guys that hopefully keep rolling and step up.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
