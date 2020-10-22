HS FOOTBALL: McAlester enters final stretch of regular season

The clock is winding down, but there's still a lot of game left to be played.
The No. 7 McAlester Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) will be looking to bounce back on the road as they take on Tulsa Edison on Friday. Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said that his team isn’t hanging their heads after last week’s narrow 20-17 loss to Coweta, and said they know they’ve got to keep grinding toward their goals.
“Kind of like the Bishop Kelley week. We understand what we did, and what we’ve got to do better,” Mazey said. “We’ve got to be better down the stretch…we’ve got to do a good job of closing out these last three and moving forward into Week 11.”
Up next are the Edison Eagles (2-4, 1-3), who are coming off a 25-15 win over Durant. The Eagles have playmakers on both sides of the ball, namely Gerard Thompson. The junior running back recorded 168 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s game over the Lions, while also adding three tackles and an interception in his duties as a defensive back.
Speaking of defense, Mazey said the defensive line from the Eagles is possibly their strongest asset. With a collection of college offers among them, he said it’s going to be one of the biggest challenges for the Buffs this week.
“I think their (defensive) linemen will be the biggest and strongest by far,” Mazey said. “Just overall (the most) college ready that we’ve seen all year.”
But the Buffs have playmakers of their own, on both sides of the ball, to combat the Eagles’ game plan.
Quaterback Trent Boatright has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards with seven touchdowns so far this season. Top targets Gavin Johnson and Lleyton Bass have combined for over 700 yards and four touchdowns.
Erik McCarty leads the ground game, with over 1,100 yards and 14 scores. He’s joined by Dakota Moton, who has attributed nearly 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Many offensive playmakers also make plays on the defensive side of the ball, with Johnson and McCarty joining a defense that also boasts the likes of Chase Faber, Killian Barnes, and Dre Flowers.
The Buffs will be tested as they enter the final games of the regular season. With the postseason looming in just a few weeks, Mazey said his team knows there’s still a lot of work left to be done.
“We’re anxious about the opportunity to play somebody every week,” Mazey said. “Anytime you get another opportunity to play, you got to get excited that you get to play another week."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
