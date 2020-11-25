HS FOOTBALL: McAlester eager for next playoff challenge

The Buffs will be looking to make it a Black and Gold Friday when they take to the gridiron.
No. 6 McAlester will be facing its next road block on its path toward a gold ball, with a Class 5A state quarterfinals matchup against No. 7 El Reno being that next rung on the ladder.
Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said his team played well last week on their way to a 47-0 win at Pryor, but they’ll have to take their game to a whole other level this week.
“We know what we want. We want a gold ball,” Mazey said. “We have to amp it up another notch this week in practice to have what we want.”
The Indians are playing with an extra fervor themselves after forcing six turnovers and taking their first playoff win since 2009 with a 41-14 win over Piedmont on Nov. 20.
El Reno is led by Dorian Plumley, a dual-threat quarterback who has been a driving force for the Indians all season long. Mazey has seen him in action before when El Reno played against Mazey’s Poteau squad two years ago.
“(El Reno is) a good spread football team,” Mazey said. “They’ve got a great quarterback; he’s athletic. I’ve played against him when he was a sophomore, he’s going to be hard to contain."
He added that the Buffs not only were ready to take on that challenge, but that they’re eager to overcome it.
“This is the team (our kids) have been waiting on,” he said. "They’re a good team, a good squad.”
McAlester has been firing on all cylinders itself on its playoff journey, rushing for 300 yards while throwing for almost 200 more. Coupled with a stifling defense that consistently finds a way to pressure the opposition, the Buffs are hitting their stride at the right time.
But Mazey said his team will have to continue to strive for more and work to reach the next level, because that’s the only way they’ll reach their goals.
“If you want a state championship, you’ve got to be focused,” Mazey said. “You don’t have a choice.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to face the winner between Coweta and Bishop McGuinness in the semifinals on Dec. 4 at a neutral site to be determined by the OSSAA.
