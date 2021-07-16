HS FOOTBALL: McAlester coach talks matchups ahead of 2021 season

With the 2021 season set to begin in just a little over a month, McAlester coach Forrest Mazey discussed some of his early thoughts on the upcoming schedule.
The Buffs will begin earlier in the year by opening the season during what is dubbed “zero week.” McAlester will hit the road as they face off against Broken Bow on Aug. 27.
Teams that chose to schedule a game on zero week are then given a bye week, which Mazey said if scheduled right can work well to a team’s advantage.
“I’ve always said I didn’t like the zero week unless it fell the way I’d like to get it,” Mazey said.
The Buffs are also looking forward to continuing their storied rivalry series with Ada, with this year’s matchup set for Sept. 10 in Cougar country. And Mazey expects it to be another great installments, especially with some of the changes for the Cougars.
“We’ll have to go over there this year (after missing last year), which is unfortunate. But it’ll be okay,” Mazey said. “They’ve got a new coach too, so it’ll be fun.”
It’s after that game that the Buffs will take off a week from competition, which Mazey said works out well for his team so that they can prepare for the start of the gauntlet that is District 5A-3 play.
“The only time I’ve had zero week (games), I’ve had week three off and go into districts. I like it, the way it fits out,” Mazey said. "I think a lot of times, if you’re not prepping for a game, kids get bored.”
“You lose a week of prep, but when you’ve got your system in place like we do, I don’t think we’re too far behind,” he added. “You just have to move at a little faster pace.”
Two of those district games the Buffs have circled on their calendar are Bishop Kelley and Coweta — the only two losses for McAlester during the regular season.
But no matter the opponent, Mazey said the most important thing will be to take each game one week at a time.
“Two of our better opponents are early, and then we have everybody else,” he said. “Just take it one week at a time and be 1-0.”
And that’s where Mazey believes the Buffs will find success, as long as they can continue to focus on the task at hand and improve upon each and every outing.
“Biggest thing for us this year in those district games like Coweta and Bishop Kelley, we’ve just got to be consistent,” Mazey said. “If we can do that, we’re going to be fine.”
Both of those games will be in enemy territory, but Mazey doesn’t see that as a problem. In fact, as McAlester only lost once on the road all last season, he’s confident that the hostile atmosphere won’t play much of a factor as long as the Buffs show up prepared and ready to play.
“We were pretty good on the road last year, so I don’t mind it,” he said.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
