The Buffs are back to the grind.
McAlester football officially kicked off its summer pride workouts this week, and coach Forrest Mazey said he’s excited to get things going again.
“It’s been going good,” he said. “It’s always a little rough when you first get started because you’re just trying to get back into the rhythm. But it’s going well.”
Players are beginning their days at Hook Eales Stadium and the adjacent indoor facility lifting weights, running cardio drills, and other strength and conditioning activities.
"We've got them doing a little bit of everything," Mazey said.
Per Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association rules, teams may not hold formal practices throughout the summer period. But players are permitted to work out and both teams and individuals may attend a number of camps.
But as Mazey pointed out, every day is an opportunity to improve — building strength and honing their skills.
“We’re doing a couple different things, just trying to get back into shape,” he said. “Plus we’ll be going to camps, we’re having seven-on-sevens in Atoka, and just different things to get us going and ready for the season.”
McAlester is hosting summer pride Monday through Thursday throughout June and July, with the exception of the OSSAA-mandated dead period July 2-10. No instruction of any kind, nor use of school athletic facilities, is allowed during that time.
The Buffs will pick back up with summer pride workouts on July 11 and wrap up on July 21. Players will then have a week of rest before limited practice begins on Aug. 8 and finally strap on full pads on Aug. 12.
“We’ll get there,” Mazey said. “It’s just a lot of hard work and things you’ve got to work on until then. And it’s going to be a fun season, but all of that starts now with the hard work in the offseason."
McAlester is set to open its 2022 football season at home in Hook Eales Stadium on Aug. 26 as the Buffs host Broken Bow. They'll then travel to Shreveport, Louisiana, for the Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase, next returning home to face rival Ada before beginning district play.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.