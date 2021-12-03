HS FOOTBALL: Mazey talks first state title game appearance

It’ll be a night Forrest Mazey has been looking forward to for a long time.
Many in high school football dream of playing for a state championship, from the players all the way up to the coaches. And for McAlester’s third-year coach, reaching the state title game has always been a goal for which he's strived to achieve.
Mazey has seen multiple semifinals in his career — including two at McAlester — but this will be his first time to coach in a state championship game. And he said he had a feeling going into last week’s game that his team would be able to punch their ticket.
“I told my wife that’s the best I’ve ever felt in a semifinal game going in. I felt like we’d have to play poorly to lose,” Mazey said. “I’ve never felt that way before.”
McAlester plays Collinsville at 7 p.m. Saturday at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
From summer pride practices, to kickoff, and throughout every week, the Buffs have been on a mission. Mazey said the entire 2021 season has felt like it was going to be something special — and he told his wife as much before the first game of the year.
“I told her before the season, ‘I’ve just got that eerie feeling that this is the team that can do it,” he said.
However, despite any intuition he may have, Mazey said the Buffs will still have to show up and play to the best of their ability.
“But we’re still going to have to play well. It just is what it is,” he said.
In any case, Mazey said he’s enjoying every moment of McAlester’s magical run. He admitted the fact that his team is playing in the state finals hasn’t quite set in yet, but he’s grateful to be playing in December.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to get a chance at it. That’s all I can say,” he said. “These kids, they’ve worked so hard.”
No matter the outcome, Saturday’s final will be the last game of the 2021 season. Mazey looked back on the path the Buffs have taken to get there, and said it’s been an enjoyable ride.
But the journey isn’t over yet, and how it ends will be determined by how McAlester performs on Saturday night.
“(I’ve wanted) just a chance, and now we’re playing Collinsville,” he said. “We’re there, and now we’ve just got to make it happen.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
