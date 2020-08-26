HS FOOTBALL: Looking at COVID-19 protocols for McAlester road games

McAlester football fans hoping to support their team on the road this season will face new and varying coronavirus protocols.
After McAlester Public School set COVID-19 protocols for extracurricular activities at its facilities, Buffaloes football fans will have to plan and prepare for road games this season at Sallisaw, Durant, and Tulsa with each school district implementing new procedures aimed to prevent spread of the virus.
McAlester's first road game is set for Sept. 4 at Sallisaw, which allows fans at football games and released new guidelines and recommendations for attendees, players and coaches.
“As we navigate through these uncertain times during the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like you to know that the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials, administrators, parents, and patrons is our top priority,” the school said.
Masks or face coverings are recommended to be worn at all times for all fans, visitors, and anyone entering the facility, Sallisaw's policy states. The district also asks people practice social distancing procedures.
All ticket booth workers, vendors, and concession stand staff at Sallisaw will wear masks at all times.
Sallisaw's policy states locker rooms will be limited to only essential staff and players. The district also prohibits congregating outside or around the locker room area.
The Buffs will be traveling to Tulsa three times this season, with a trip to East Central on Oct. 2, Tulsa Edison on Oct. 23, and Will Rogers on Nov. 6. All three schools are members of the Tulsa Public Schools system, which has set guidelines and protocol for all of its schools.
Fans, players, coaches, workers, campus police, officials, or anyone entering a TPS facility are required to wear masks or face coverings. Refusal to war a mask or covering will prevent admittance into the facility.
All participants, officials, and coaches may remove their masks or face coverings once they reach the playing field.
All patrons are to exercise social distancing procedures and sit in designated seating areas. Due to this protocol, seating may be limited in certain venues. TPS will inform the visiting school 48 hours prior to a contest regarding seating.
McAlester will also be traveling to Durant on Oct. 9. The Lions’ guidelines recommend following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to practice social distancing. Masks or facial coverings are also required to enter facilities.
The school does note that these guidelines are subject to change as new information becomes available or if new situations arise related to COVID-19.
